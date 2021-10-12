Police: 2 men arrested in Ogden after fleeing from officers, ramming police vehicle

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested in Ogden Saturday after allegedly fleeing from officers and ramming an unmarked police vehicle.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Cecil John, 36, and Elijah M. Delgado, 20, are both facing charges of:

Assault against a peace officer with weapon or force, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

The men’s statements, which are almost identical, said that on Saturday, officers attempted to conduct a stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of Washington Boulevard in Ogden. “The vehicle ignored our red and blue lights and the siren equipped in our unmarked SUV,” the statements said.

A sergeant pulled alongside the vehicle and observed the passengers gesturing at the driver to keep going and shouting at the driver. The driver was a woman, the front passenger was subsequently identified as Delgado, and the rear passenger on the passenger side was identified as John. All were found to have warrants for their arrests.

The vehicle attempted to pull into the shared parking lot of the car wash and Javier’s Authentic Mexican Food at 703 Washington Blvd. but did not stop and instead rammed one of the unmarked police vehicles, the statement said.

“It still did not stop and drove through the car wash and towards the occupied lot of Javier’s,” the statement said.

John was interviewed and waived his Miranda rights. He allegedly said he had seen officers but told the driver to “drive straight” and stated “that was all he’d done,” the statements said.

Delgado was interviewed and also waived his Miranda rights. He told officers “he was just screaming what the f— and never told her to go (drive),” the statement said. “He said he had just been scared and when he saw red and blue lights he told her to pull over.”

The woman driver was interviewed and after being read her Miranda rights, “said they had both been telling her to go and Elijah kept grabbing the steering wheel,” the statement said.

The woman driver was not arrested.

John is currently a parole fugitive and Delgado is a probation fugitive from Adult Probation and Parole; both were transported to Weber County Jail, where they are being held without bail.