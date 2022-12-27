Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt Lake City police spokesman Brent Weisberg.

“We’re investigating a serious-injury crash that has left three people in critical condition. Two of those people have life-threatening injuries,” Weisberg said.

Witnesses told police a vehicle was traveling north on 900 West “at a very high rate of speed” when it crashed into a second vehicle, he said. Both vehicles ended up in the yard of a home in the area.

“We know that there were two people were in that second vehicle,” Weisberg said, adding both were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The diver of the northbound vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, he said.

“At this point, there is evidence on scene to suggest that alcohol may be a factor,” Weisberg said.

No other information about those injured in the crash was immediately released.

Weisberg said 900 West was expected to be shut down for several hours between 600 North and 800 North while SLCPD’s crash team investigates.

