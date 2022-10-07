Police: 62K fentanyl pills found in trunk during St. George traffic stop

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man from Mexico was arrested after police say 62,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in St. George.

Rigoberto Beltran Garibay was pulled over just before midnight Wednesday for an alleged signal violation on Interstate 15 and a windshield that the arresting Washington County sheriff‘s deputy said was “tinted [past] the point of visibility into the vehicle,” according to a probable cause statement filed Thursday in 5th District Court.

While explaining the reason for the traffic stop near Green Spring Drive and collecting information from Garibay, a narcotics K-9 conducted “an exterior sniff of the free air surrounding the vehicle” and gave a “positive” indication, the statement continues.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found:

62 packages containing an estimated 1,000 fentanyl pills each (totaling 15 pounds) in the trunk.

A dollar bill containing a substance that later tested positive for cocaine in the glove box.

“Based upon the amount of the pills, it is clear this is far beyond what a person could consume as personal use and is consistent with smuggling/transporting for distribution/sales,” according to the probable cause statement.

Garibay was arrested and booked Thursday into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane. He is being held without bail.