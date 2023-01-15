Man blocking traffic while ‘fiddling’ with what looked like a gun, arrested, but not without a fight

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a man as he “successfully” spit and kicked officers Friday after he was reportedly blocking rush hour traffic here at a busy thoroughfare.

Officers responded just before noon to a report of the man in traffic at 1600 N. Main while “fiddling with an object that looked like a firearm,” according to a post on social media by the North Park Police Department.

Logan City and Utah Highway Patrol officers also answered the call, finding the suspect had moved out of traffic and was standing on the southeast side of 1600 N. “The male was immediately confrontational, aggressive and would not provide identification.

“For public safety reasons, officers proceeded to detain the individual. During that process, the male physically resisted, spit in an officer’s face, kicked and successfully struck officers with his feet.”

After being hand-cuffed, the suspect “continued to passively resist by not standing,” North Park said. The man refused medical treatment and was transported to the Cache County Jail without incident, where he faces criminal charges.

“Upon further investigation, no firearms or weapons were located by law enforcement officers. Currently there is no threat to the public regarding this matter,” police said.