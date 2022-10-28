Police action leads to remote-learning day at Midvale elementary school

MIDVALE, Utah, Oct.28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Students at a Midvale elementary school had an impromptu remote-learning day Friday due to an overnight police investigation in the area.

Canyons School District instructed parents to keep Copperview Elementary students home due to traffic restrictions on streets near the school, 8449 Monroe St.

“At the request of police, and for the safety of the school community, Copperview will have a remote-learning day today,” according to a district statement posted on social media Friday morning.

“Under this schedule, students will not be attending classes at the school today. They will be learning from home. Teachers will reach out to families with directions on how students will be learning for the day,” the statement continues.

