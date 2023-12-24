Police: Adult son stabs Spanish Fork man, 64, multiple times, flees scene

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 64-year-old Spanish Fork man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Saturday after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his adult son.

Spanish Fork police responded at 3:18 p.m. to a domestic violence incident in the area of 1700 E. Canyon Road.

Police say the 64-year-old man and his 30-year-old son got into an argument, during which the father struck the son with a broom.

The son retaliated by stabbing his father multiple times in the face and back before fleeing the scene, police said.

The father was taken to an area hospital by Spanish Fork EMS. Police continue to search for the son.

Gephardt Daily will update this story when more information becomes available.