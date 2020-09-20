Police allegedly seize 27 guns from Garfield County man after threats to Airbnb guests

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — Police allegedly seized 27 guns from a Garfield County man after he threatened Airbnb guests.

A probable cause statement from the 6th District Court of Garfield County said Michael Jordan Rudoloph, 69, is facing charges of:

Twenty-seven counts of purchase, transfer, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The arresting officer was dispatched to an address along U.S. Highway 89 in Hatch on Sept. 13 on a report of a possible threat, the statement said. The officer called the reporting party on the phone and spoke with him.

“He told me Micheal Rudolph is his neighbor at his Airbnb in Hatch,” the statement said. “Rudolph is constantly bothering the customers of the Airbnb. Rudolph explained to me he meets some of the guests when they trespass on his property with a shotgun. Rudolph also stated he and his family where shooting guns earlier that day.”

The officer told Rudolph he was trespassing and the suspect became agitated about the situation, the statement said.

“The next day I received a call from the reporting party,” the statement continued. “He stated Rudolph had called him and got very upset over the police being at his home and that if any of his guests were on Rudolph’s property they would be met with a shotgun.”

A background check of Rudolph showed he had been convicted of two felony charges in 1983 for narcotics and equipment and spent time in California State Prison.

A search warrant was requested and obtained and served on Thursday. Officers allegedly found 27 firearms, four individually wrapped bags of green leafy-like substance consistent with marijuana, totaling 137.5 grams, two containers with green leafy-like substances consistent with marijuana and one glass pipe, as well as a vacuum seal machine and a “large amount of bags used for the vacuum seal machine.”

Rudolph was transported to Garfield County Jail with his bail set at $143,730.