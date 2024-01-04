Police announce arrest in fatal shooting after Sugar House party

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Sugar House in September.

Salt Lake City police responded at 1:34 a.m. Sept. 10 after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting at 909 E. 2100 South.

Officers found J’kye Lovell Ray Watkins, 18, on the ground and started life-saving efforts. Watkins was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police say Watkins had been attending an event at a private party venue when he got in a fight with a group of men. The men Watkins had been fighting with then left the party and started circling the area in a gray Nissan Sentra, according to police.

Watkins later left the party and was walking through a parking lot when the driver of the Nissan turned off the headlights and entered the parking lot, police said. The driver and front passenger both shot Watkins before driving away, according to police.

Police announced the arrest Thursday of Felix Diego-Rufino, the alleged driver of the Nissan. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of murder, a first-degree felony.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 23-03839.