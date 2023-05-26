Police arrest 2 accused of kidnapping man, driving him to ATM to rob him

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a man and woman accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint, driving him to an ATM and forcing him to withdraw cash and pay them before letting him go.

Salt Lake City police say a man waved down officers about 11:55 p.m. Thursday and reported he’d been robbed near 1100 S. Redwood Road.

The man told officers he’d been washing his car when a man and woman pointed a gun at him and demanded money, police said in a news release Friday.

“The victim did not have any money, so the man and woman forced the victim to go to an ATM and withdraw cash,” the release states.

The man got into the passenger’s seat of the victim’s car and ordered him at gunpoint to drive to an ATM, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court. The victim then withdrew approximately $400 at the ATM and paid the man and woman, who later left the area in a BMW, police said.

About two hours after the victim reported the kidnapping and robbery, police spotted a man and woman matching the descriptions provided exiting a BMW near 800 South and 900 West.

Police arrested Fernando Cornejo-Rubio, 20, and Rose Marie Coyt, 35, for investigation of several charges, including aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. Coyt told police the victim owed her money, the affidavit states.

After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, police found methamphetamine, about $2,100 in cash and a firearm, court documents state.

Cornejo-Rubio also was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. He also had several outstanding warrants, police said.

Coyt also faces potential charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Both Cornejo-Rubio and Coyt are being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.