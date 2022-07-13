Police arrest 2 after gunshot fired during argument at West Valley City motel

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after an argument led to a shot being fired outside a West Valley City hotel.

Police responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports of a gunshot at the Comfort Inn, 2229 City Center Court. Two males had been arguing, with one chasing the other on foot outside the hotel when a gunshot was fired, West Valley City Police Sgt. Gabe Bier told Gephardt Daily.

No one was injured and no property damage was found at the hotel from the gunshot, Bier said. Police later located the alleged shooter inside the hotel, he said.

One adult and one juvenile were arrested in connection with the shooting, Bier said.