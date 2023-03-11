Police arrest 2 following crime spree at 3 Salt Lake City businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 53-year-old man has been arrested after police say he assaulted a woman, pointed a gun at four people and poured beer on a laptop during a crime spree at three Salt Lake City businesses.

Jose A. Vasquez-Chirinos faces several potential felony charges — including aggravated burglary and aggravated assault — following a series of crimes that police say began about 3:35 p.m. Thursday at a piercing parlor near 250 East and 300 South.

Salt Lake City police say the piercing parlor was closed for lunch when Vasquez-Chirinos tried to enter the business with a female accomplice, Sophia Dewey, 39.

Vasquez-Chirinos banged on the locked door, which was later opened by an employee to tell him the business was closed, police said. He then pushed the female employee and tackled her to the ground to enter the business, according to a probable cause statement filed in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court.

Vasquez-Chirinos pulled a gun and pointed it at the woman before he and Dewey fled the business on foot, police said.

They next visited a bar near 160 East and 200 South, where Vasquez-Chirinos tried to purchase a drink but employees refused to serve him, police said.

Vasquez-Chirinos pointed a gun at two people and poured a beer over a laptop valued at $2,500 before leaving the bar with Dewey, the affidavit states.

The pair then walked into a convenience store near 200 S. State, where Vasquez-Chirinos grabbed a beer and attempted to leave without paying, police said.

When confronted by a store employee, Vasquez-Chirinos pointed a gun at the clerk through a window as he and Dewey walked away, according to police.

Responding officers located Vasquez-Chirinos and Dewey walking near 150 S. State.

Police say Vasquez-Chirinos dropped the gun and was “safely arrested,” while Dewey refused to surrender and had to be “forcibly stopped and placed under arrest,” according to her probable cause statement.

“I am proud of the officers who responded to this situation, gathered as much information in order to find and safely take these two people into custody,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said in a news release. “Fortunately, no one was hurt during this blatant disregard for our community’s safety.”

Vasquez-Chirinos was arrested for investigation of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief causing loss of $1,500 to $5,000, a third-degree felony

Sophia Dewey, 39, faces potential charges of: