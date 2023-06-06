Police arrest 2 Highland High School students with loaded guns on campus

SALT LAKE CITY, June 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Highland High School students were arrested for having loaded handguns on campus Monday.

A school resource officer patrolling the school at 2166 S. 1700 East spotted a suspicious car parked on school property about 1 p.m., Salt Lake City police said.

When the school resource officer approached the car, the three teenagers inside attempted to leave, police said.

Two of the teens, both students at Highland High, entered the school and then tried to quickly exit, according to police.

“The school resource officer quickly and safely detained both students after a short struggle,” police said in a news release.

Officers then found two loaded handguns — including one reported as stolen — in the students’ possessions, police said.

The third person, later identified as an East High School student, ran from the parked car but was found following a short search, according to police.

The Highland students who possessed firearms will be booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, police said. The East student was released to a legal guardian.

Police are investigating how the students obtained the guns, as well as their intent when bringing them to the school.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.