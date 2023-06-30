Police arrest alleged drunken driver accused of hitting man in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, June 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 23-year-old Hurricane man was critically injured when he was hit by a 20-year-old drunken driver following a party early Friday.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car in residential area near 6245 W. 100 South, according to a news release from the Hurricane City Police Department. The man was taken to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police say Brianna Boykin was driving the 2004 gold Mini Cooper when it struck the man in the road. Boykin was later arrested for investigation of driving under the influence of alcohol, negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic violations.

“It was determined that her impairment combined with speed and possible reckless driving played a significant role in this incident,” police said in the news release.

Police say two other passengers were in the vehicle at the time the man was hit but fled the scene before officers arrived. Another person who was with the pedestrian in the road also fled, police said.

“All of these subjects were believed to have been at a party in the same area of the Shadow Ridge Subdivision during the night,” the release states.

Anyone who attended the party or has information about the crash is asked to call police at 435-635-9663 and reference incident No. 23H004430.