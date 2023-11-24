Police arrest alleged drunken driver after 3 crashes in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested an alleged drunken driver accused of crashing into two parked cars in a Salt Lake City neighborhood and then through a fence Friday morning at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Officers began investigating a hit-and-run crash near 2300 E. Garfield Avenue at 9:26 a.m., the Salt Lake City Police Department stated in a news release.

Witnesses told police a silver Honda Civic crashed into a parked car and then drove away, the release says. Officers later determined the Civic also crashed into a second parked car.

Emergency dispatchers then received reports of the Civic driving the wrong way and running red lights on 2300 East and on Foothill Drive, police said.

At 9:34 a.m., dispatchers learned that the Civic had crashed into a fence at the VA hospital near 500 South and East Valdez Drive.

Salt Lake City and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs police found the driver and damaged Civic in a parking lot on the hospital campus from Bennion Boulevard, according to the news release.

No injuries were reported.

The 20-year-old driver showed signs of impairment when he was taken into custody, police said. Officers also found several open beer bottles and a case of beer in the back seat, according to the news release.

The man’s name was not immediately released.