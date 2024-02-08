Police arrest man, 41, accused of sexually assaulting woman downtown

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 41-year-old man accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Salt Lake City.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about a possible sexual assault in progress at 3:41 a.m. Thursday near 100 S. Main St., Salt Lake City police said.

Officers responded and saw Marcos Reyes assaulting the woman, police said. They took Reyes into custody, despite his attempts to resist, police said.

Paramedics provided medical care to the woman. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Reyes has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of rape, object rape, forcible sexual abuse and interference with arresting officer.

SLCPD offers resources and and an online guide for victims of sexual assault on its website.

Anyone wishing to speak with a sexual assault victim advocate can call the department’s 24-hour hotline at 801-580-7969. Callers may remain anonymous.

To report a sexual assault, call 801-799-3000.