Police arrest man following burglary at East Liberty Park apartment

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Salt Lake City Police Department

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a man following a residential burglary Sunday afternoon in Salt Lake City’s East Liberty Park neighborhood.

Salt Lake City police responded at 3:33 p.m. Sunday after receiving information about a burglary happening at an apartment near 1400 South and Lincoln Street.

Police arrived and “found a dynamic situation with several people exiting the apartment,” SLCPD stated in a news release Sunday.

The man had entered the apartment and refused to leave, and initial information indicated he had a weapon, police said.

About 3:40 p.m., the man excited the apartment and officers took him into custody, police said. It’s unclear if the man had a weapon, according to police.

“There is no danger to the public. Officers have determined the suspect knew the people inside the apartment but he was unwelcome,” the release says.

