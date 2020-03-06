Police arrest man who allegedly robbed Logan urgent care

LOGAN, Utah, March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed an Intermountain Healthcare Instacare in Logan on Wednesday.

A man entered the facility, at 412 N. 200 East, at about 4 p.m., and walked to the pharmacy area, said a statement from Logan City Police Department.

“He contacted an employee at the counter and demanded drugs,” the statement said. “The male suspect implied he had a weapon, but did not brandish one. The employee complied and gave the suspect a small amount of drugs. The suspect then exited the building and was last observed heading west.”

Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

Logan City Police detectives collected information during the investigation which led to the identification of a suspect in the robbery, said a follow-up news release late Thursday afternoon.

“At approximately 2 p.m. today, as detectives were doing surveillance on the house of the suspect, they observed him on a bicycle,” the news release said. “The male, identified as Brad Thayne Bingham, 31, from Logan, was taken into custody without incident.”