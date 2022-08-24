Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside Salt Lake City home after alleged assault

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he assaulted a family member and then barricaded himself inside a Salt Lake City home.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue, Salt Lake City police officer Michelle Mechling said.

“A man had barricaded himself inside one of the homes near the area,” Mechlng said. “Early information was given to our officers that the suspect had a lot of access to weapons.”

Because the man had access to weapons, the department’s SWAT and negotiations teams were called in to assist, she said.

The victim had left the home and was at a safe location before officers arrived, police said.

Patrol officers surrounded the house and made multiple attempts to communicate with the man, who police later identified as Maurice Raffoul.

Residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes “out of an abundance of caution,” police said in the news release.

The situation was resolved peacefully about 4:20 p.m. when Raffoul surrendered to police, according to the news release. He was arrested for investigation of three counts of domestic violence assault, police said.

The assault victim suffered only minor injuries, Meching said.

“If you or someone you know is involved in some kind of domestic violence, just reach to someone,” she said. “Call us. We have a lot of resources, and we can help.”