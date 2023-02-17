Police arrest Spanish Fork man following overnight SWAT standoff

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a 42-year-old Spanish Fork man accused of assaulting his mother and barricading himself inside her home overnight.

Officers responded to a home near 300 North and 200 East on Thursday after Wasatch Mental Health asked for assistance taking the man into custody, according to a news release from the Spanish Fork Police Department.

Police and mental health professionals left when the man refused to respond, but they returned Thursday evening after he allegedly “assaulted his mother and caused extensive damage inside the home,” the release states.

Police say the woman was able to safely leave the home and went to stay with family.

“Officers again attempted to communicate with the subject, but were unsuccessful. The subject had barricaded himself inside the home. The decision was made to let the subject calm down and attempt contact in the morning,” according to the news release.

Following another unsuccessful attempt to contact the man Friday morning, Spanish Fork police obtained a search warrant and the Utah County Metro SWAT was called into assist, police said.

SWAT officers found the man barricaded in a room in the basement and took him into custody, the release states. The man was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.

Police say the man will be booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of several felonies.