Police arrest suspect in shooting at West Valley City apartments

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside the Overlook Point Apartments.

Casey Jack Demie, 18, is facing 13 felony charges and three misdemeanors after police say he ran from a vehicle at the scene and led officers on a short foot pursuit.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County, at about 10 p.m. Sunday, West Valley City police responded to a report of shots being fired at the apartment complex, at 4635 S. 2890 West.

As officers were responding, they learned that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Intermountain Medical Center, and they were able to determine that he was the victim in the shooting at Overlook Point.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, a dark sedan matching the description given by the victim came into the area and approached police, the statement says.

“Officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and a male, later identified as Casey Demie, ran from the vehicle,” the arresting officer wrote. A short foot pursuit ensued and Demie was safely taken into custody.

“When he was in custody, he was found to be carrying two handguns, both 9mm. He also had on him small baggies used for carrying controlled substance and a marijuana cartridge used for smoking marijuana…,” according to the statement.

One of the 9mm handguns had an extended magazine that held 30 rounds, and it had 19 rounds in it, the document says. At the scene, officers located 11 spent shell casings from a 9mm gun.

“Casey initially told officers the victim shot at him first and he fired back,” the document states.

The victim, however, said he was shot at while running away and getting into his vehicle to flee the area, and that’s when he was shot in the shoulder from behind. According to the statement, the victim described the clothing the shooter was wearing and, at the time of his arrest, Demie was wearing clothing that matched the description.

Later Sunday night, West Valley Police Lt. Shane Matheson told Gephardt Daily the victim was in stable condition, his injury would not require surgery, and he was being released from the hospital that night.

Demie was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail and booked on the following charges: