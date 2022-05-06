Police arrest suspects in West Valley City carjacking, assault, pursuit ending in Murray

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple police agencies responded to a carjacking and aggravated assault that began in West Valley City late Thursday night and ended after a lengthy pursuit and crash in Murray.

The carjacking occurred just before midnight in West Valley City as two people were walking in the area of 4100 West and 3800 South, according to a news release from Murray Police Department.

The suspects, who police say are juveniles, allegedly robbed the victims at gunpoint, took their car and money, and fled.

“The victims later found their vehicle at an undisclosed location in West Valley City and followed the suspects into Murray,” the news release states.

The victims, who were following the suspects, attempted to retrieve their stolen vehicle by blocking the suspects in the parking lot of the Studio 6 at 975 E. Winchester St.

“However, the suspects backed into the following vehicle and again drove off, heading westbound on Winchester at a high rate of speed,” the news release says.

“An individual from the group attempting to get the vehicle back grabbed onto the vehicle as it left in an effort to stop it.

“The individual proceeded to hang onto the vehicle and as it was in motion the

occupants assaulted him.”

The vehicle then turned north onto 725 East and, as it slowed, the victim fell off the vehicle and was dragged a short distance. The suspects again fled the location at a high rate of speed.

A short while later, Unified Police in Millcreek advised that they were pursuing the vehicle at approximately 3500 South and 700 East.

According to scanner traffic during the incident, the pursuit then went north to South Salt Lake/Salt Lake City, then back south through South Salt Lake, Millcreek, Murray and Sandy, as far south as 9900 South, at one point traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. Speeds reportedly reached 90 mph on State Street.

The pursuit ended at about 5:22 a.m. in Murray, just south of Winchester on the Interstate 215 overpass (State Street), in a crash involving one of the pursuing police vehicles.

Police took all six juvenile occupants into custody at the scene.

The investigation is still underway.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.