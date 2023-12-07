Police ask for help finding 15-year-old Tooele girl missing since Nov. 29

TOOELE, Utah, Dec. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Tooele girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Shelby Brown was last seen on Nov. 29, the Tooele City Police Department stated on social media Thursday.

Shelby is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair partially dyed blonde.

“If you know where Shelby is, or think you may have seen her, we ask that you contact dispatch at 435-882-5600 option 1 and ask for Detective Dorton. Please reference case 8770,” the post says.