Police ask for help finding Bountiful man, 73, missing since Thursday

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police area asking for help finding a 73-year-old Bountiful man who has been missing since Thursday.

Karl H. Koenig has Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen Thursday near 650 S. Main St., according to a Silver Alert issued Friday.

Koenig is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000.