MILLCREEK, Utah, March 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-girl last seen Wednesday in the Millcreek area.

Natalie Van Sickle was last seen going to school Wednesday and may be headed to Park City, the Unified Police Department said on social media.

Natalie is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000 or Specialist Blakeslee at 385-468-9858.