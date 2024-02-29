Police ask for help finding man with Alzheimer’s missing in Sunset

SUNSET, Utah, Feb. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease missing since 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Robert Lyman Reese was last seen near 2600 North and 275 West, according to a Utah Silver Alert. He was wearing black Wrangler jeans, a gray jacket, white shoes and glasses.

Reese is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 123 pounds, with blue eyes and a beard. A photo was not immediately available.

Reese also has a Wyoming driver’s license, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 801-451-4150.

