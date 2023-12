MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued Monday night for a missing Murray man has been canceled.

Charles Hartle, 83, was last seen in South Salt Lake at the Grace Mary Manor Apartments, 19 W. Gregson Ave., around 5 p.m. according to a Silver Alert from the Murray City Police Department.

It was believed he may have been heading toward Richfield, police said.

The Silver Alert was issued at 10:52 p.m. and canceled Tuesday at 12:27 a.m.

No other information was provided.