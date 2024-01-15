Police ask for help finding Sandy girl, 14, missing since Saturday morning

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Sandy girl missing since Saturday morning.

Heavynne Lee Jackson was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 8900 S. Red Willow Circle, the Sandy City Police Department said on social media Sunday.

Heavynne now has dyed brown hair, though pictures provided to police show her as a blonde. She also has two nose piercings — one in each nostril, the post says.

The girl was last seen wearing a black and white checkered sweater, green and red plaid pajama bottoms, and slippers.

Anyone with information on Heavynne’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.