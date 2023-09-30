Police ask for help finding South Salt Lake girl, 14, who may have run away

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old South Salt Lake girl who may have run away.

Easther Rai left home sometime after 6 a.m. Saturday, according to South Salt Lake police.

“There is a grave concern for her well being due to [her] age and no prior history of running away,” police said on social media.

Easther is described a 4 feet 10 inches tall and about 105 pounds, with long black hair that extends to her waist. She has brown eyes, with no earrings or tattoos.

Easther was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with a red car on the back.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call South Salt Lake police at 801-840-4000.