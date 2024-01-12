Police ask for help finding South Salt Lake girl, 16, missing since Jan. 4

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old South Salt Lake girl who has been missing since Jan. 4.

Emily Hernandez Sanchez was last seen leaving her home about 10 p.m. Jan. 4, according to South Salt Lake police. She was wearing a black sweater, blue sweats, and black and white shoes.

Sanchez is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call South Salt Lake police at 801-412-3600 and reference case LK2024-478.