Police ask for help finding Syracuse girl, 16, missing more than 3 weeks

SYRACUSE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old Syracuse girl who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Jocelyn Williams has been missing from her home in Syracuse since Sept. 11 and may be staying in Farmington, according to a news release from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is working with Syracuse police to locate the girl.

Jocelyn is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 230 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes.

She is being featured on the Ring’s Neighbors app, which partners with NCMEC to increase awareness of missing children and bring them home. The feature reaches millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children.

Anyone with information about Jocelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call Syracuse police at 801-451-4151.