Police ask for help finding Tooele woman missing since Thursday

TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Tooele woman missing since Thursday.

Karen Crawford was last seen in the Murray area, the Tooele City Police Department said on social media Monday. Crawford is considered endangered due to mental health struggles, the post says.

Crawford was last seen wearing a blue dress with white polka dots, a white coat and silver shoes. She was last known to be driving a dark-colored 2017 Mazda CX5 with Utah license plate No. G162WH. Police shared photos of the woman and her vehicle on social media.

Anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.