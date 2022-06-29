Police ask for help locating man who robbed South Salt Lake bank

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing a South Salt Lake bank Tuesday.

Police say the man made a threat but not display a weapon at Brighton Bank, 93 W. 3300 South, before leaving about 3 p.m. with an undisclosed amount of cash.

South Salt Lake police released surveillance photos from the bank, but no other identifying information was provided.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call 801-412-3600.