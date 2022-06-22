Police ask for help locating missing, at-risk West Valley City teen

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk West Valley City teenager who has been missing since about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Osiel Medina, 18, is missing from the area of 5100 West and 4700 South, the Unified Police Department stated on its Facebook page. He is autistic, nonverbal and requires medication, the post states.

Medina is described as Hispanic, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 280 pounds, with brown eyes and short black/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and white tennis shoes, the post states.

Anyone with information about Medina’s whereabouts is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case No. 22-58991.