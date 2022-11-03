Police ask for help locating missing Clearfield juvenile

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a juvenile missing since midnight Monday.

Torrence Martin, 12, is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair partially bleached blonde, according to a press release posted to social media by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Clearfield Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow writing and green basketball shorts.

Martin is considered a possible runaway and endangered due to his age and injuries to his arm. Last contact was around midnight Halloween night in Layton.