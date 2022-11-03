Police ask for help locating missing Clearfield juvenile

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a juvenile missing since midnight Monday.
Torrence Martin, 12, is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair partially bleached blonde, according to a press release posted to social media by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Clearfield Police Department.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow writing and green basketball shorts.
Martin is considered a possible runaway and endangered due to his age and injuries to his arm. Last contact was around midnight Halloween night in Layton.
Anyone with information is asked to called Clearfield police at 801-525-2806.