Police ask for help locating missing St. George 18-year-old with autism

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s health locating a missing and endangered 18-year-old St. George man with autism.

Kevin Rugg was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in the area of 2200 E. Dinosaur Crossing, the St. George Police Department stated on its Facebook page. Rugg has autism and functions at an 8-year-old level, police said.

Rugg is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green basketball shorts and no shoes, the post states.

Police say Rugg frequents the bike trail between Smith’s on Mall Drive and businesses near 1450 S. River Road.

Anyone with information about Rugg’s whereabouts is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300 and reference case No. 23P004631.