Police ask for help locating Ogden girl, 15, missing since March 3

OGDEN, Utah, March 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Ogden girl who has been missing since March 3.

Jannesa Boney had been staying with family when she left with a backpack, possibly with her 19-year-old boyfriend, according to a news release from the Ogden City Police Department.

“There were no indications at that time that [Jannesa] was upset or leaving under duress,” the release states. “Further investigation revealed [she] may have left with her boyfriend, who is 19 years old.”

Police issued a statewide alert to law enforcement to help locate the teen, as it was believed she was traveling through southern Utah.

Jannesa is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-629-8228.