Police ask for public’s help finding missing, at-risk West Valley City 13-year-old

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — In a late night post on social media, police asked for your help locating a missing 13-year-old considered at-risk.

“Daniel Des Losatos, 13, left home around 4 p.m. and hasn’t returned,” according to a West Valley City Police Department press release issued at 11:47 p.m. Friday.

“Last seen around Valley Fair Mall. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a beige hoodie. He is about 5’3”, 150 lbs and has shaggy black hair with a red stripe

“Please call 801-840-4000 with info.”