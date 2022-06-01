Police ask for public’s help locating missing 12-year-old Kearns boy

KEARNS, Utah, May 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old Kearns boy missing since about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

David Martinez is missing from the area of 4300 West and 5300 South, the Unified Police Department announced on social media. David is described as 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and blue-striped basketball shorts, and blacks Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about David’s whereabouts is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.