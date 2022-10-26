Police ask for public’s help locating missing Holladay teen with autism

HOLLADAY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old Holladay boy with autism who has been missing since about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Devin “DJ” Meadows is missing from the area of 1500 E. Spring Lane, according to a Facebook post from the Unified Police Department.

Devin, who mentally is comparable to a 6-year-old, went to check the mail but did not return, police said.

The teen, who now has a shaved head, was last seen wearing blue shorts and a long-sleeve camouflage shirt, the post states.