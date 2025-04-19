Police ask public’s help finding missing, endangered Taylorsville man

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, April 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – The Taylorsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered Taylorsville man.

According to a Friday night Department of Public Safety Endangered Missing Advisory, Jeffrey Allen Picklesimer, 59, “left medical care against medical advice without required medications and has short term memory issues.”

The DPS advisory says Picklesimer was last seen with a girlfriend possibly driving a 2005 silver Dodge Ram 1500 with Utah license plate S225AN and may be staying in the Kearns area.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Picklesimer, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to call the Taylorsville Police Department at (801) 840 4000.