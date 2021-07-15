Police ask public’s help locating couple missing from Magna group home

MAGNA, Utah, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are asking for the public’s help locating a man and woman who are missing from a group home in Magna.

“Austin Hoover and Amber Peebles are adults living in a group home for adults with mental disabilities,” according to a Facebook post from Unified Police Department.

“They left the group home in Magna sometime between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. this morning. They are in a relationship and likely to be together.”

They told their roommates they were going to steal a car and go to Las Vegas, but neither of them know how to drive and they do not have any money, the post said.

“Neither of them have any kind of health issues but are probably not likely to be able to take care of themselves for long on their own,” the post added. “It’s unclear what they were last wearing or if they took any of their property when they left.”

If you see or have seen both or either of them you are asked to contact UPD at 801-743-7000.