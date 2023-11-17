Police: At least 12 vehicles vandalized with BB gun in Capitol Hill community

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say at least a dozen vehicles had their windows shot out by a BB gun Friday morning in Salt Lake City’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The investigation began at 6:16 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received a call from a resident who said their car window had been shot out near 700 North and East Capitol Boulevard, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

Responding officers found several other cars on East Capitol Boulevard and in the surrounding area with windows that appeared to be shot out with a BB gun, police said.

Police are asking residents in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to check their doorbell and security cameras. Anyone with camera footage or information about the vandalism is asked to call 801-799-3000.

The total estimated damage to the vehicles was not immediately available.