Police: Attempted kidnapping leads to shots fired, crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping and vehicle collision Sunday night in the area of 1900 South and Redwood Rd.

Lt. Steve Wooldridge, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily at the crash scene that dispatchers received a call at about 8:07 p.m., reporting a collision at 1920 S. Redwood Rd.

“The investigation reveals there was an attempted kidnapping at a nearby carwash,” Wooldridge said, adding that a woman was being dragged into a vehicle by her ex-boyfriend.

The woman was able to escape and got into a pickup truck occupied by people she knows, Wooldridge said.

“The suspect pursued her and fired gunshots at the pickup truck, which resulted in the pickup truck making contact with another motorist,” he said.

Both the truck and the other motorist, who just happened to be traveling south on Redwood, crashed. The impact caused the pickup to shear off a nearby power pole.

No one was struck by the gunfire during the incident, and only minor injuries resulted from the crash between the pickup truck and the other vehicle.

“It’s very early in the investigation,” Wooldridge said. “We’re looking into why they were at the carwash, how they got to the carwash.

“It’s a domestic-related incident, so we know who the suspect is. We made contact with officers in allied agencies, and they will be looking for him,” he said.

Asked if there is any danger to the general public, Wooldridge would not speculate.

“We still have an individual that is armed, that fired shots on a busy-traffic road during daylight hours,” he said.

Wooldridge said even though police know who the suspect is and how to locate him, anyone who has photos of or information about the incident should call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.