Police: Body recovered from Jordan River canal in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have responded to the scene of a body found in a Jordan River canal on Sunday morning.

The call came in at about 10:50 a.m., SLCPD Lt. Andrew Cluff told Gephardt Daily.

“We responded after we received a call of a potential body found in the water,” he said. “Our detectives and our rescue was called out to retrieve the victim from the canal.

“We haven’t been able to make an identification on the body yet. So we’re working on that convention with our detectives in the Medical Examiner’s office.”

Cluff said the gender of the body is still being confirmed, but initial reports are that it seemed to be male.

How long the body had been been in the water is also unknown, Cluff said, adding that the person who reported seeing the body said it had not been there two days earlier, when the witness last walked in the area, which is near the area of Redwood Road and Northstar Drive, which is at approximately 300 North.

“We don’t know anything conclusively,” Cluff said of the investigation, which is still in its initial stages.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the investigation continues.