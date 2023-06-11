Police: Body recovered from surplus canal in west Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have confirmed a body was recovered from a canal on Saturday night.

“We can confirm SLCPD, SLCFD and the medical examiner responded to the 2535 W. 500 South around 9 p.m. last night after a community member saw a body in a surplus canal,” a statement from the Salt Lake City Police public relations office says.

“The SLCFD removed the body and it was turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Officer. There are no obvious signs of suspicious trauma.”

The news release says “the medical examiner will work to confirm the cause of death, manner and to confirm the person’s identity. There are no further details to release at this time.”