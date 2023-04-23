Police: Bountiful man arrested after attempted theft, gun threats, police chase

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in the Davis County Jail after he allegedly attempted to help an associate steal a dirt bike, pulled a gun on the owner, threatened to shoot possible witnesses inside a gas station, and later fled police.

A probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Calvin Leroy Moore, 46, says his alleged victim was a North Salt Lake resident who rode his dirt bike to a gas station at 3427 S. Orchard Drive to get a soda.

Moore’s white Dodge Avenger pulled into the station lot, and an unidentified passenger exited a rear passenger seat, the affidavit says.

That man “immediately mounted the dirt bike and tried to start/steal it. While trying to steal the motorcycle, the victim exited the gas station and confronted the white male. Immediately, a physical fight ensued with the victim receiving multiple injuries about his face and body.

“A black male, later identified as Calvin Moore (also the registered owner of the Dodge), exited the driver seat of the involved Dodge. While the unidentified white suspect fought with the victim, Moore produced a black handgun from a holster on his hip and pointed it at the victim; no shots were fired. After a few seconds, the firearm was holstered and the physical fight ended.

“Moore, the unidentified male and a female left the scene in the Dodge, but not before Moore swerved his vehicle to hit the victim who had pulled out his cell phone to record the vehicle and its license plate. Prior to leaving, Moore entered the gas station and threatened to shoot everyone inside.”

The North Salt Lake Police statement says “Moore is a convicted felon many times over and is not allowed to possess any firearms.”

Early Sunday morning, Moore was seen leaving his Bountiful residence in the same vehicle involved in the incident, the statement says.

“An attempted traffic stop led to a high-speed pursuit where Moore’s tires were spiked and he fled on foot. Moore was captured hiding in the backyard of a Bountiful residence. When arrested, Moore was wearing the shirt he wore during the robbery attempt. After his arrest, Moore was read the Miranda warning but would not say who the other involved male was.”

The NSLPD statement says the current offense “is a felony committed while on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge. There is substantial evidence to support the felony charge. Calvin Moore has spent more than a decade in prison for previous aggravated felony offenses. On this incident, Moore was in possession of a firearm which he is not allowed to possess. He also engaged officers in a high-speed pursuit and a foot pursuit. Moore is a danger to society.”

Moore was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Transaction of firearm by class I restricted person, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Threat/use of dangerous weapon in fight, a class A misdemeanor

Moore was ordered held without bail.