Police: Bountiful man shot after confronting suspects trying to break into car

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Bountiful man was shot Tuesday morning after he confronted suspects attempting to break into one of the vehicles in his driveway, police say.

The call came to dispatch at about 4:15 a.m., and police responded to the residence, in the general area of 100 West and 2700 South.

Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards told Gephardt Daily the victim noticed suspects in his driveway, where he had multiple vehicles. The men appeared to be attempting to break into one of the vehicles, Edwards said.

“He went out and confronted them, and one man produced a handgun and fired nine shots,” Edwards said.

The 44-year-old victim was hit once in the leg, and was transported to the University of Utah Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

The suspects, believed to be four men in their 20s, fled in a dark-colored sedan, Edwards said, adding that no further description of the suspects or getaway car is available.