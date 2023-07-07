Police capture Salt Lake City murder suspect, charged with using car to run down, kill scooter driver

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a suspect wanted in the death of a man who was run over and killed early Monday while riding a scooter in a west side neighborhood.

Victim Victor Hershberger, 61, died at the scene, near 1020 W. 1000 North, according to police.

They say Hershberger was an acquaintance of the man who killed him, now identified as Robert Boyatt, 53. The nature of their acquaintanceship was not revealed.

On Tuesday, police announced a citizen had come forward about the discovery of a damaged red passenger car which investigators tied to both Boyatt and the crime scene.

“Additional witnesses and evidence were also obtained, indicating that Boyatt had abandoned the vehicle shortly after the collision,” Boyatt’s arrest documents say. “It was determined that Boyatt knew V.H. and according to a witness, Boyatt was looking for V.H. and “has been on a vengeance spree “

On Friday, the SLCPD PR department announced Boyatt’s arrest.

“Acting on information gathered during the investigation, members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and SWAT Team located Boyatt in Grantsville,” the police statement says.

“Detectives believe Boyatt had been camping in the nearby mountains to evade capture. Due to Boyatt’s past criminal record, the likelihood that he would run from police if confronted, and the fact that he was known to possibly have access to weapons and ammunition, the SLCPD deployed multiple resources to the scene, including a drone, police tracking K9 teams, and a tactical rescue vehicle,” the statement says.

“SLCPD SWAT officers safely took Boyatt into custody without incident. Officers processed the location where SWAT officers took Boyatt into custody for evidence.”

Boyatt was charged on suspicion of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Failure to remain at an accident involving death, a third-degree felony

Driving without a license, denied, a class C misdemeanor

“Boyatt was interviewed and admitted post Miranda to driving the vehicle on 07/03/2023, and striking V.H. with the vehicle. Boyatt admitted that he did not stop after hitting V.H., and abandoned the vehicle to avoid detection by law enforcement,” charging documents say. “Boyatt admitted that he was driving the vehicle without a valid drivers license, which is denied status.”

The arresting officer added, “The A/P (arrested party) has a history of violence, including aggravated burglary and domestic violence assault. The A/P is a multi-state offender and fled the scene following this incident.”

Boyatt was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system and ordered held without bail.