Police: Car crashes into Orem hair salon; no injuries reported

OREM, Utah, Feb. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured when a car crashed into an Orem hair salon Friday, police said.

The Orem Police Department posted a photo on social media Friday showing the crashed vehicle inside an Orem Fantastic Sams.

“A few of you noticed this little parking mishap at Fantastic Sam’s. No one got hurt thankfully,” the post states.

“Today was full of traffic accidents due to the snow this morning but they continued even after the weather turned nice. Let’s slow it down out there folks!”