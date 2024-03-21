Police catch up with suspect in carjacking, stabbing

MIDVALE, Utah, March 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One of two suspects wanted in a carjacking Monday has been taken into custody.

Police say the female half of the not-so-dynamic duo was arrested Tuesday night when she returned to where the caper was first reported, a Walmart parking lot at 7250 S. Union Park Ave.

According to court documents, Unified Police officers were originally called out Monday with reports of a man being stabbed during an apparent carjacking.

When police arrived they found the victim waiting in a nearby restaurant with other officers where it was determined the carjacking actually happened in the area of 1275 E. Milne Ln. in nearby Cottonwood Heights.

The victim told police he had given a ride to McKyla Renfort, 24 and a male companion.

He said he stopped the car at one point and left Renfort and her cohort waiting in the car, the keys still in the ignition.

Moments later the victim saw the pair move into the front seat in what he thought was an attempt to steal the car.

According to a police affidavit in Renfort’s probable cause statement, the victim opened the driver’s side door and was stabbed in the stomach with a screw driver.

The victim stated “he backed away and the couple drove away.”

The extent of his injuries were not revealed.

The next night a Unified Police officer spotted Renfort in the Walmart where police UPD had originally responded Monday.

“I took her into custody and incident to arrest she had a California driver license in the name of … who was the victim in a stolen vehicle case from Salt Lake City Police (this year),” the arresting officer’s affidavit said.

Renfort was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday morning on suspicion of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, theft of an operable vehicle, a second-degree felony, and a misdemeanor count of unlawfully possessing the identification of another.

Her potential co-defendant is apparently still at large.